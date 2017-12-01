Fenton's Water Plant To Receive New Maintenance Program

A new preventative maintenance program will be implemented at Fenton’s water plant.



A unanimous decision was made at Monday's City Council meeting to hire ATI Group of Fenton to perform quarterly inspections and maintenance on the two HVAC units located at the city’s water plant. The council stated that the current condition of the two units were very good, however, they would like to maintain the longevity of those units as much as they can. The HVAC units were said to be around 15 years old, but with proper maintenance the council feels as though they can last another five or ten years.



The cost for the new maintenance program will come to $2,700 a year which will be paid through the city’s water fund. Markland told WHMI he expects the new program to be in place very quickly with the contract set to be signed on Tuesday. (DF/JK)