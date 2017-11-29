Shop With A Cop Comedy Fundraiser Coming December 15th

November 29, 2017

An annual fundraiser is returning to help take less fortunate children in the area on a unique shopping trip with police officers from around Livingston County.



The 15th Annual Shop with a Cop Holiday Dinner Event and Comedy Show is coming back to Whitmore Lake. The program pairs up approximately 120 kids nominated from social service agencies and schools each year with officers representing every police department in Livingston County. The pairs will go holiday shopping for a couple hours and have the opportunity to build a positive relationship and rapport.



The event features 3 comedians, including headliner Dave Landau. Landau, who has appeared on Comedy Central and Last Comic Standing, said he’s really excited to help the program out. Being arrested 12 times as a kid, Landau said he believes it’s important, especially today, to build a good relationship between kids and law enforcement.



The event will take place on Friday, December 15th, at Captain Joe’s Grill in Whitmore Lake. Doors open at 6pm, a dinner buffet begins at 6:30, and the first comedian will hit the stage around 8:30. Tickets are $40 and can be purchased a number of ways. If interested, you can contact Detective Curt Novara at the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office by calling (517) 540-7952, or emailing cnovara@livgov.com. Tickets can also be purchased by calling Captain Joe’s Grill at (734) 257-9000, or by going online through the link below.



Meanwhile, the actual Shop With a Cop event will take place this Saturday when officers from several local departments will meet at Three Fires Elementary School and pair up with this year’s recipients. They will then lead an emergency vehicle parade of police vehicles with lights on to the Howell WalMart. (MK/JK)