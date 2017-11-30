Livingston County Has Lowest October Jobless Rate In State

Livingston County is back in the top spot when it comes to having the lowest jobless rate in the state.



Livingston County’s unemployment rate stood at 3% in October – ranking number one among all of Michigan’s 83 counties. The local rate stood at 3.3% in September but prior to that, the county was able to maintain the lowest statewide jobless rate for four consecutive months. October changes in the state’s various local labor markets were typically small and seasonal, according to the Bureau of Labor Market Information & Strategic Initiatives. Total employment and labor force levels declined seasonally in most regions over the month.



Over the year, employment rates generally edged up. However the state says since October of 2016, the Detroit-Warren-Dearborn statistical area that includes Livingston County displayed a significant drop of 1.5 percentage points. (JM)