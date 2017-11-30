Tree Trimming Program In City Of Brighton To Continue Through Winter, Spring

November 30, 2017

A comprehensive tree trimming program is being launched in the City of Brighton.



Department of Public Works crews will be starting a comprehensive right-of-way tree trimming program that will continue through winter and into spring of 2018. The City says the program is important so that tree limbs and branches hanging over roadways do not damage snow plow trucks, block signage, or obstruct the view of turning vehicles. In order to make the tree look aesthetically pleasing, the City advises there may be a need for crews to trim branches over the roadway and sidewalk. If a privately-owned tree is obstructing the ROW, the City says it will be in direct contact with the property owner to discuss options for trimming.



Anyone with questions or concerns about the ROW Tree Trimming program is asked to contact the DPW at 810-225-8001. DTE photo. (JM)