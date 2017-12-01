Democratic Hopeful For Governor Speaks In Genoa Township

December 1, 2017

A candidate running for the Democratic nomination for governor made a stop in Livingston County Thursday evening.



Ann Arbor businessman Shri Thanedar spoke before the public and Livingston County Democrats at their executive committee meeting in Genoa Township. Thanedar emigrated from India in 1979, came to Michigan in 1982, and gained citizenship in 1988. He graduated from the University of Michigan with a PhD in chemistry and believes it would do the state well to have a scientist as governor. He spoke of a his understanding and knowledge of climate change, a need to keep the Great Lakes clean and pure, and the importance of stopping large corporations from polluting the soil. He also stated that the disaster in Flint with their water must never happen again in Michigan.



Thanedar told WHMI that he would bring progressive ideas to Lansing. He said, “The pendulum has swung so far to the right with complete control of all government in Lansing. We really need to start making sure our government works for the people. That means we need to raise the minimum wage to a living wage. We need to have tax fairness. The rich, the ultra-rich, and the corporations don’t pay their fair share of the taxes.”



Thanedar continued by saying that large corporations are doing fine as evidenced by their skyrocketing profits. He wants to put an emphasis small businesses and job creations within them. Having run his own for 26 years, he wants to help them and has a plan give college debt relief to students who start their own businesses in Michigan following graduation. Thanedar sold shares of his business to help both his employees and the funding of his campaign. He promises not to take a single dollar from corporate special interest groups. For more on him and his campaign, visit www.shri2018.com. (MK)