Truck Tips Over In Green Oak Roundabout

December 1, 2017

An overturned truck Thursday caused some traffic delays near the Green Oak Village Place Mall.



The box truck fell onto its side around 11:40am in the roundabout on the east side of US-23. A 60-year-old Whitmore Lake man who was driving was uninjured and no other vehicles were involved. However, the accident forced the closure of a lane in the roundabout for about two hours. It’s believed that the truck, which was carrying a load of diesel engines, tipped when the load shifted.



Witnesses told Green Oak Police it appeared the truck was traveling within the speed limit at the time and no citations were issued at the scene. Assisting Green Oak Police at the scene were the township’s fire department, Michigan State Police and Livingston County Road Commission. Picture courtesy of Shane McKenzie.(JK)