Milford Woman Pleads Guilty To 2nd Degree Murder In Husband's Beating Death

December 1, 2017

More than two years later, a Milford woman has pleaded guilty to murdering her husband.



60-year-old Yvonne Cortis pleaded guilty to charges of 2nd degree murder and killing/torturing an animal in Oakland County Circuit Court. The charges were filed following the death of 68-year-old Greg Cortis, who died from injuries sustained in the November 2015 crowbar attack. Police said Cortis admitted to beating her husband and dog to put "them out of their misery." Family members have said Cortis has a history of mental illness, although a mental exam determined she was competent to assist in her own defense.



Cortis was originally to have stood trial in October of 2016, but that was delayed so a judge could decide on the admissibility of statements Cortis made to police. The judge ultimately ruled that what Cortis said outside of a patrol car was voluntary and could be used at her trial, while everything she said while inside the car could not be admitted because she was then technically in custody and they statements were made prior to her being read her Miranda rights. The trial was subsequently delayed multiple times for various reasons and Cortis remains held without bond. She faces up to life in prison when sentenced January 3rd. (JM)