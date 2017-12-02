Protest To Precede Monday Hearing For Teen Convicted of Sexual Assault

December 2, 2017

A protest will be held Monday by community members who are dissatisfied with the outcome of a local sexual assault case.



A group plans to gather outside the Judicial Center in Howell at 12pm, just before a status conference hearing for the perpetrator. The Brighton Township teen, who is not being named because he is a juvenile, was originally charged with 31 felonies connected to allegations that he sexually assaulted three girls over the past two and a half years. The Brighton High School junior entered into a plea deal in which he only admitted to six counts, including first degree criminal sexual conduct.



His plea deal and 45-day sentence at the Monroe County Youth Center was met with shock by the victims and parents. Livingston County Prosecutor Bill Vailliencourt sought a review of the sentence, but it was reaffirmed by a juvenile court judge. Parents and relatives of the victims have urged the Brighton School Board of Education to expel their daughters’ rapist. Monday’s gathering has a similar goal, according to the protest’s organizer Heather Green, who is related to one of the victims. She believes the perpetrator has not been held accountable and should not be allowed to return to BHS.



Green says the protest is also being held in support of the victims and to encourage any others to come forward. She alleges there are other girls who were victimized by the same individual that haven’t spoken out. Green has no intentions for the protest to “start a riot”, reiterating that it will be a peaceful demonstration. (DK)