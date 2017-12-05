Shepard Of The Lakes Hopes To Join MHOG

December 5, 2017

Monday night, Brighton Township’s Board of Trustees discussed the possibility of Shepard of the Lakes obtaining their facility water from MHOG.



Brighton’s popular Lutheran Church and School, Shepard of the Lakes, is currently in the process of adding nearly 25,000 square feet to their facility. The additional space will be used for the addition of another classroom and activity room. Shepard of the Lakes is now looking to have their water source come from MHOG by the end of their construction project which is slated to be finished approximately in May of 2018. MHOG provides municipal water to the townships of Marion, Howell, Oceola, and Genoa. Township Manager Brian Vick said that the discussion held during Monday’s meeting was to see how the board felt about the matter.



Following Monday’s meeting, the next step is for the board to discuss the matter further with MHOG and the church. Should an agreement come to fruition, the church would be responsible for paying all of the fees associated with gaining MHOG’s services (DF)

