“The Wall That Heals” Mobile Exhibit Coming To Howell Next August

December 5, 2017

A local organization has been selected to host a replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial this coming summer.



The Disabled American Veterans Chapter 125 in Howell has been given the honor of hosting “The Wall That Heals” exhibit, which includes a replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial along with a mobile Education Center. The traveling exhibit honors the more than three million Americans who served in the U.S. Armed Forces in the Vietnam War and it bears the names of the more than 58,000 men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in Vietnam.



The mobile exhibit provides thousands of Veterans and their family members the chance to visit The Wall and honor and remember those who have served and sacrificed. Officials say hosting the exhibit gives veterans an opportunity for healing and provides an educational experience for the whole community on the impact of the Vietnam War on America.



The national tour in 2018 will begin on March 1st in Portland, Texas and visit nearly 40 communities during the year. It will be in Howell August 23rd through the 26th. (JM)