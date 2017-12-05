Lansing Man Killed In Fatal Crash On I-96 Identified

December 5, 2017

Authorities have identified a man killed in a crash in Howell Township.



The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office says 43-year-old Damien Lemarr Waller of Lansing was killed in last Thursday’s crash that happened before midnight on westbound I-96, west of Highland Road.



Preliminary investigation indicated a 2011 Infiniti G37 and a 2015 Motor coach were traveling westbound on I-96 when the vehicles collided, sideswiping each other. Waller was driving the Infiniti, left the roadway and struck several trees in the median. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Livingston County EMS. The Motor coach driver, a 48-year-old Dearborn Heights resident, and the eight passengers in the coach were not injured and refused medical treatment.



Both lanes of westbound I-96 remained closed for approximately five hours during the investigation. It is unknown if alcohol and/or drugs were involved but the Sheriff’s Office said speed was believed to be a factor in the accident. (JM)