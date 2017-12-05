Former Sheriff Accepts Responsibility For Posting Controversial Facebook Meme

December 5, 2017

The former sheriff of Livingston County is claiming responsibility for a Facebook post some local Democrats and others were offended by, calling it racist and sexist.



The meme was shared by former sheriff and current Commissioner Bob Bezotte, back in October on his personal Facebook page. It shows a picture of Florida Democrat Frederica Wilson and California Democrat Maxine Waters, with a caption calling the two democratic congresswomen “despicable hags” who should be thrown out of office. Bezotte did not realize he has shared it and a half dozen local Democrats and residents targeted him during Monday’s meeting. Various members of the Livingston County Democratic Party including Chairwoman Judy Daubenmier, spoke during call to the public calling the meme sexist, ageist and hateful. Daubenmier’s full statement to the board is attached.



Bezotte, who was not really aware of how social media works, says he was initially shocked at all the accusations being hurled so he denied it and thought it had to be a setup. After talking with his sister, who is the family expert on Facebook, she said it must have been him. Bezotte tells WHMI it was an interesting 24 hours and he’s had a lot of friends jokingly volunteer their services to help train him on how Facebook works. While Democrats were not happy with the post, Bezotte says they went right to calling him a racist, sexist and other bad terms. Bezotte says he’s never officially met Daubenmier so to make outrageous accusations that he is a racist and sexist is very offensive to him and his family, as well as his African-American relatives and friends.



Bezotte tells WHMI he takes responsibility for the post but ultimately feels it’s all political and part of the Democratic playbook to automatically go to those outrageous statements and attack someone, so he was more upset about that than anything. He is now much better educated on how Facebook operates and says he’ll be more careful about future posts, adding his are usually related to the military or supporting police officers and he does support President Trump.



Bezotte said he’ll take responsibility for the post but will not apologize because he feels the negative, derogatory things Wilson and Waters have put on Facebook related to law enforcement have been a bunch of lies, adding both sides of the political aisle have a responsibility to be careful about what they say. He says he listens to what Democrats have to say and understand where they’re coming from but it’s too bad everything stems around politics and has to be along party lines, saying you can’t have a discussion anymore without being racist or laugh without somebody getting offended or getting criticized because you have a different point of view.



Bezotte stressed that he is not a racist and has been with the county since 1973, adding he has worked hard for the people who put him in office and will continue to do so. Bezotte says he lives by the motto “you can always tell the character of a man by the way he treats those who can do nothing for him” and works for everybody, and it doesn’t matter where people stand on the economic chart or otherwise.



Bezotte added he was embarrassed for the board of commissioners because all of the members are good people and had to sit there and listen to everything because of his Facebook post and for that, Bezotte says he does apologize to his fellow board members. He added there will also not be any wasting of taxpayer dollars on an IT Department investigation. (JM)









