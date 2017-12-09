Northfield Township To Update Master Plan In 2018

December 9, 2017

An update to the master plan is in the books for Northfield Township in 2018.



The Planning Commission began to prepare for opening the document which serves as the roadmap for future development at their meeting Wednesday night. Every 5 years townships are required to at least review their master plan, if not update it. Chairman Larry Roman said that while they need to open it, the existing plan is still in serviceable shape. He said that while it is an update, he doesn’t believe it will be a total overhaul as what they have currently on the books is still pretty good. Roman explained that some of the challenges the Planning Commission will face with this update are in looking at future developments in the US-23 corridor and North Territorial area. They will be looking at all the properties in those areas that are either residential or mixed use. Considerations will also be given to the North Village area, which is ready to be put out for proposal for development. Since the last update, which was in 2012, the township has also instituted a Land Preservation Committee. Trustee Janet Chick noted that she wanted to see it incorporated in the updated plan, as well.



Commissioners are expecting to begin early next year with the process taking most of 2018 to complete. Roman said that when the time comes, they will welcome any input residents and business owners have with regards to what they would like to see in the plan.(MK)