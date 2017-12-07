Probation Violation Has Teen In Shooting Plot Facing Prison Time

December 7, 2017

A second probation violation has one of the teens sentenced for plotting to shoot up Linden High School facing prison time.



17-year-old Kody Brewer of White Lake Township was sentenced to serve five years of probation for his role in conspiring with two other boys to bring guns to Linden High School in October of 2015, kill a particular student and then, “shoot up the school.” He had originally been charged with attempted first degree murder, but later entered a plea to one count of attempted false report of terrorism. But Genesee County Deputy Chief Assistant Prosecutor John Potbury confirms to WHMI that Brewer violated his probation, although he didn’t disclose the nature of the violation. However, because this is Brewer’s second violation, they will be asking for prison time.



Brewer violated terms of his probation earlier this year while he was out on bond and awaiting sentencing. At the time, Genesee County Circuit Court Judge Joseph Farah ordered Brewer to jail for multiple violations including getting suspended from school five times, nearly being expelled, carrying a cell phone and creating a social media account against court orders. When he was sentenced in June, Judge Farah made clear this was the final chance he would be offered to avoid prison. A new court date for this latest violation has yet to be set.



Brewer’s co-defendants, 20-year-old Ryan Stevens was also sentenced to five years of probation after spending nearly a year in the county jail, while 17-year-old Lamarr Dukes served a yearlong stint at a rehabilitation program in Pennsylvania. (JK)