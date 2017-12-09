Brighton Council OKs Street Utility Projects

December 9, 2017

Brighton City Council Thursday night approved spending $114,000 for two projects involving upgrades in the underground utilities of several streets.



The funds will be used on North Second St. and in the Northwest neighborhood. According to City Manager Nate Geinzer, the Second St. utility project will involve installing a larger sanitary sewer line to replace the inadequate 8-inch sewer line which currently serves the area, and increasing the size of the 6-inch water main to improve water pressure and flow.



The design also includes wider, 5-feet sidewalks, although the original suggestion for bike lanes was removed because of cost considerations. The street is planned for complete resurfacing because it will have to be torn up to make way for the underground utility improvements.



The northwest neighborhood project includes not only the streets traditionally identified as the northwest neighborhood but also several streets east of Second, including First, Walnut, Chestnut, and Center. This involves preliminary design and engineering work including storm sewers which will connect to the Main Street storm interceptor. Geinzer says the project is just a preliminary step toward the ultimate goal of putting in curb and gutter on those streets and providing a new street surface.



Geinzer says the two utilities projects will take place next spring. The Downtown Development Authority has agreed to pay for the Second St. portion and the city will pay for the northwest neighborhood project mostly through the utilities fund.(TT)