Brighton DPW Busy Salting, Plowing & Concluding Leaf Pickup Program

December 8, 2017

The Brighton Department of Public Works will likely be out plowing snow on Saturday. That’s because at least one inch of snow, and perhaps a couple, are predicted for that day in the area.



In addition, the DPW will be busy next week performing the final leaf pickup of the season. City DPW Director Marcel Goch tells WHMI they have been behind this fall because the leaves fell from the trees so late in the season, but they’re now catching up, and have just one week to go.



Goch says DPW crews were out salting Thursday night due to the annual Ladies Night Out in downtown Brighton. He says the city wanted to make sure the main streets of town were in good shape and safe for shoppers. (TT)