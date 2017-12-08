Livingston County Burn Ban Lifted

December 8, 2017

A burn ban is no longer in effect for Livingston County.



The ban was issued jointly by all fire departments across the county earlier this week. Hartland Deerfield Fire Authority Chief Adam Carroll says the open burning ban has since been lifted, effective at noon today.



Although the ban has been lifted and the wind has returned to a normal breeze, Carroll cautions that the dry weather still means there is the risk of fires becoming out of control. He further reminds that residents should follow all open burning permitting and/or requirements of their community and thanked everyone for their cooperation. (JM)