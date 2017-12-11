Flashing Green Lights Being Installed On MDOT Snow Plows

December 11, 2017

New safety features are being debuted on state snowplows this winter.



The Michigan Department of Transportation is gearing up for the snow and ice season and installing new flashing green lights on plow trucks to better alert motorists of their presence when crews are out working. The idea is to help make the trucks more visible to motorists and improve the safety of crews clearing roads and freeways.



MDOT spokeswoman Kari Arend tells WHMI it’s a safety improvement on fleet trucks and motorists will start seeing them on not only state plow trucks but county vehicles in some areas as winter kicks off. Arend says green and yellow lights are deemed some of the most visible to the human eye. She says the flashing green lights make plow trucks really stand out, especially in adverse weather conditions such as blowing snow, and they want motorists to see those and pay attention as they travel through the winter months.



As the season settles in, she reminds motorists to be ready for winter, drive for conditions, slow down, and don’t crowd the plow so operators can do their job and make the roads safer for everyone. MDOT Photo. (JM)