Caution Tape Means Vehicle Checked For Emergencies

December 11, 2017

Livingston County residents are being advised of procedures in dealings with abandoned vehicles or others involved in spinouts during bad weather.



The Hartland-Deerfield Fire Authority issued an advisory for the public recently, saying all emergency agencies within Livingston County are using the same procedure. Officials say vehicles that have either been abandoned and/or involved in spinouts during harsh weather conditions will be marked with caution tape. The caution tape is tied from mirror to mirror over the windshield and a small section tied to the antenna, if the vehicle has one.



Marking vehicles in such a way is designed to let others know that the vehicle has been checked for any emergencies and that there is no need to respond back to it. If someone calls 911 to report a vehicle off the road, officials ask citizens keep in mind that a dispatcher may ask if any caution tape is on the vehicle. Facebook photo. (JM)