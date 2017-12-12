Competency Exam Ordered For Man Charged In Domestic Violence Incident

December 12, 2017

A Brighton Township man charged in a domestic violence incident will undergo a competency evaluation.



51-year-old Thomas Richard Webber will be referred to the state forensic center to be evaluated as to competency and criminal responsibility in connection to the November 15th incident. Webber is charged with 2nd degree child abuse, two counts of discharging a firearm at a building, four counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, and six counts of felony firearms in the domestic violence situation.



He allegedly choked his wife, and then discharged several rounds from a revolver in her vicinity and that of his teenage son. The revolver was legally registered, but not to Webber. Webber caused minor injuries to a 67-year-old relative living in the home by way of a meat cleaver, though police say none of the victims were seriously injured. Child Protective Services is investigating as Webber’s 4-year-old was present during the incident.



A follow-up hearing in the case is scheduled in March. (DK)

