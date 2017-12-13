Howell & South Lyon Students Present During Technology Showcase

December 13, 2017

Students from across Livingston County recently joined hundreds of others from across the state to present technology demonstrations to lawmakers at the state capitol.



The 17th annual Student Technology Showcase recently took place in the rotunda of the state capitol building. It was presented by the Michigan Association for Computer Users in Learning or MACUL. The 2017 Student Showcase featured demonstrations from students representing 39 different schools, including Howell High School. Students pictured from left to right are Rachel Gillette, Emma Barclay, Brett Rienas, Dale Buxton. Students from the Sharon J. Hardy Elementary School in South Lyon also presented during the showcase.



Students displayed a wide variety of technology projects that blended science, math, social studies and language arts with the latest digital tools. Their work featured paperless classroom and online learning demonstrations, coding, robotics, web design, and dozens of others.



MACUL Executive Director Mark Smith said it’s fascinating to see what students today can deliver with the support of effective curriculum, instruction and technology. He added they’re excited to help showcase student interactions with 21st-century tools and ideas so that policymakers, educators and the public can fully appreciate the things now taking place in classrooms across Michigan. (JM)