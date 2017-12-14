New Boiler Installed At Livingston County Courthouse

December 14, 2017

Emergency installation of a boiler at the historic Livingston County Courthouse is complete.



A hole was discovered in the line that served both the county administration building and the historic courthouse in downtown Howell. The work has already been done and County Administrator Ken Hinton tells WHMI the boiler is up and functioning. He says the boiler in the administration building was servicing both the admin building and historic courthouse. Hinton says there was a failure in the line supplying the heat to the courthouse and it was deemed more economical to install a separate boiler for the courthouse. He says the work has been done and they have heat, just in time for the really bitter cold weather.



The Livingston County Board of Commissioners earlier approved the expenditure, in an amount not to exceed $65,000. Due to the old design of the system, officials expressed it was an opportune time to get both buildings on their own heating systems. (JM)