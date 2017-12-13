Howell Manufacturing Company Recognized As Veteran Friendly

December 13, 2017

A Livingston County business is being recognized as a veteran friendly employer through the state of Michigan.



Tribar Manufacturing in Howell was among a record 157 job providers that were honored Tuesday during the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency’s 2017 Veteran-Friendly Employer Awards and Recognition Breakfast held on the campus of Oakland University. Organizations were recognized for earning bronze, silver or gold-level status as participants of the agency’s Veteran-Friendly Employer program, based on meeting certain criteria.



Tribar Manufacturing was among 134 organizations certified as bronze-level Veteran-Friendly Employers for their veteran hiring policies and practices. The program helps veterans more easily recognize job opportunities in a variety of industries and identify employers committed to hiring and supporting veteran talent in their workforces. The program also recognizes organizations for their dedication to recruiting, hiring, training and maintaining veteran talent. In 2017, Veteran-Friendly Employers hired nearly 2,000 veterans.



MVAA Director James Redford said the growing program is not only helping Michigan’s veterans identify job providers who value and want them, but they’re also working with those job providers to develop internal processes and programs to support employees who are veterans and active military members and their families. (JM)