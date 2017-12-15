Milford Man Who Fled From Police Headed To Trial

December 15, 2017

A Milford man who led a police chase, crashed his vehicle, and then attempted to run from officers, has been bound over for trial.



At a recent hearing for 28-year-old Jonathon Charles Liddy, District Court Judge Suzanne Geddis determined there was enough evidence to send his case to trial. Liddy was bound over to Circuit Court on charges of reckless driving, third-degree fleeing a police officer, operating while intoxicated, assault and battery, and assaulting, obstructing, or resisting a police officer.



The charges stem from the November 22nd incident that began when a Howell Police officer saw Liddy’s vehicle cross the center line multiple times while driving on Walnut Street. Liddy reportedly made a wide turn onto Mason Street and then onto McPherson Park Drive, at which time the officer attempted to pull him over.



Howell Police Chief George Basar says once the lights were activated, Liddy sped up to about 70mph on the road that has a speed limit of 35mph. Liddy lost control of the vehicle at a curve in the road in front of Thai Summit, hit a curb, and then fled on foot. Chief Basar says Livingston County Sheriff’s deputies assisted in catching Liddy, who was then taken to a hospital.



Liddy reportedly refused to submit to a blood test and was uncooperative to the point that he had to be physically restrained. Authorities say he even tried to bite a security guard. Future court dates for Liddy have not been set at this time. (DK)