Pinckney Again To Honor Veterans With Memorial Wreaths

December 15, 2017

The Village of Pinckney is continuing its quest to make sure that no veteran from the area is forgotten this holiday season.



This Saturday, December 16th is National Wreaths Across America Day and in Pinckney, officials will hold a ceremony beginning at noon at the historical cemetery on Main Street, where seven wreaths will be placed to remember those that served, honor their sacrifices and remind each generation “about the high cost of freedom.” After the ceremony, volunteers will place wreaths on the approximately 400 veteran headstones. This is the fourth year that the Village has participated in the program and the second year that St. Mary Catholic Cemetery will also take part. Once they’re done at the historical cemetery, volunteers will travel to St. Mary’s and place wreaths for the approximately 100 local veterans interred at that location.



Wreaths Across America is a nonprofit, national organization that places live balsam remembrance wreaths on the headstones of veterans across the country. (JK)