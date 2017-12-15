Memorial To Honor Crime Victim Advocate & Daughter Who Vanished

December 15, 2017

A dual memorial will honor an Okemos woman and her daughter, who disappeared near Fowlerville more than 27 years ago.



Ardis Renkoski of Okemos was 84 when she passed away Wednesday. She died without learning what became of her daughter Paige, who was 30 when she went missing and was last seen on the side of the road in Fowlerville in 1990. A dual memorial service honoring Renkoski and her daughter will be held February 2nd.



Ardis Renkoski was known as a devoted advocate for missing people and crime victims. She was a leader with the Mid-Michigan Chapter of Parents of Murdered Children, Missing in Michigan, and the Michigan Cold Cases website. 30-year-old teacher Paige Renkoski disappeared on May 24th, 1990 after pulling off of I-96 near the Fowlerville exit. Her car was found running with her purse and shoes inside.



The Livingston County Sheriff's Office Cold Case Team continues to investigate but has not made an arrest nor found any trace of Renkoski. (JM)

