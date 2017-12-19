Man Critical After Jumping Off I-96 Overpass At Fowlerville Road

December 19, 2017

A Fowlerville man is hospitalized in critical condition after jumping off a freeway overpass in Handy Township this afternoon.



At approximately 3pm, deputies with the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the overpass on Fowlerville Road at I-96 for an individual that had jumped off the overpass.



Sheriff Mike Murphy tells WHMI preliminary investigation reveals that a 64-year-old Fowlerville man jumped from the overpass onto I-96. Murphy says the man was not struck by any passing vehicle or vehicles and was transported by Livingston County EMS to Sparrow Hospital in Lansing, where he was last listed in Critical condition.



I-96 was shut down for a time this afternoon while authorities responded. Murphy says there is nothing to suggest that this was anything other than a suicide attempt and the incident remains under investigation. (JM)