Howell Man Competent To Stand Trial In Assault On Police

December 20, 2017

A local man who allegedly assaulted police officers when they tried to serve a search warrant at his home has been found competent to stand trial.



45-year-old Patrick Gizinski recently appeared in 53rd District Court for a hearing where the results of an evaluation from the state forensic center were presented. Gizinski has been found competent to assist in his own defense and returns to court January 9th for a probable cause conference, which will determine whether there is enough evidence to send the case to trial.



Gizinski is charged with felonious assault and three counts of resisting police for throwing furniture at Livingston County Sheriff’s deputies as they tried to enter his Marion Township home on August 16th. Police had arrived at the home to serve a search warrant in an investigation of a breaking and entering complaint involving the theft of several thousand dollars of materials and tools reportedly stolen from a home under construction. None of the deputies were injured in the incident. Gizinski was also charged with one count of receiving and concealing stolen property valued at $200 but less than $1,000.



The August incident is not the first run-in with the law for Gizinski, who was convicted of assault and battery, resisting police and disturbing the peace in 2015 after police say he attacked a coach for not playing his son during a Charyl Stockwell Preparatory Academy basketball game. (JK/DK)