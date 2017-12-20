Howell Public Schools' Food Drive Collects Over 25,000 Canned Goods

A local nonprofit will benefit from the Howell Public Schools’ food drive, which amassed more than 25,000 canned goods.



Student generosity came through in a big way for the district-wide canned food drive to support Gleaners Community Food Bank. Gleaners helps local families in need by providing access to nutritious food and resources.



The food drive, planned by Howell High School’s leadership class, began in November and collected 25,769 canned goods and $1,679 in donations. This exceeded the students' goal of collecting 24,000 canned goods to help those in need. Leading the donations in the drive was Howell High School with 8,895 cans, followed by Hutchings Elementary with 3,485 cans, and Southwest Elementary with 3,412 cans.



Gleaners operates five distribution centers across southeast Michigan, one of which is located in Howell.

