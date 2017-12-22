Vaupel In Support Of Bills To Help Students Interested In Skilled Trades

December 22, 2017

A local legislator is throwing his support behind a series of bills to help support skilled trades.





State Representative Hank Vaupel of Handy Township recently voted for a 5 bill package that would enhance skilled trade education in public schools. Vaupel said that there’s become a gap in students entering the trades over recent years. He said there has been a de-emphasis on the trades on skilled crafts in schools. Much of the focus lies on preparing students for college when maybe some students aren’t ready or shouldn’t go. This legislation, Vaupel believes, will help those students move in a more positive direction for themselves.



This bi-partisan legislation was developed from recommendations of the Michigan Career Pathways Alliance. The bills would create a school model program that emphasizes career learning and themes for each grade level from kindergarten through 12th grade. It would focus on engaging with community businesses, industry interests, and parents. Teachers who spend time engaging with local employers and professional trade centers would receive continuing education and professional development credit. The legislation would also permit schools to more readily hire professional trade instructors to teach classes in their areas of expertise. Additionally, the bills would also allow families to opt in to recruitment and career opportunities for students with local trade employers. House Bills 5139, 5140, 5141, 5142, and 5145 are now on their way to the state Senate for consideration. (MK)

