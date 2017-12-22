Hamburg Twp. Downsizing Parks And Rec Committee

December 22, 2017

Hamburg Township Clerk Mike Dolan says the committee will be reduced from seven members to five, though they won’t be outing anyone who doesn’t want to be. The committee is currently comprised of Dolan, Trustee Annette Koeble, Senior Center Representative Christine Hoskins, and four residents at large.



All of the member at large positions are up for reappointment and all want to stay except one, who intends to resign due to a health condition. That would take the membership down to six, but Dolan says the Senior Center Representative isn’t necessary because virtually the extent of her membership is to read the center's report. Dolan says the reading of that report will continue, just without her presence, so the Senior Center will still be recognized at committee meetings.



Reducing the committee membership requires a by-law change and because new appointments begin in January, the township’s Board of Trustees decided to take the opportunity to make the change at their Tuesday meeting. The board voted unanimously on the by-law change, effectively removing the Senior Center Representative and the member at large who plans to resign.



The Parks and Recreation committee is responsible for facility management, grant and project proposals, developing a five-year master plan, and marketing various recreational programs to the community. (DK)

