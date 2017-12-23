Man Who Drove To Police Station On A Suspended License Gets Jail Time

December 23, 2017

Sentencing has been handed down to a man who fled from authorities that realized he was driving on a suspended license, sparking a police search in the Brighton-area.



28-year-old Robert Edward Culbertson of Fenton will serve 30 days in jail, two years’ probation, and must make restitution in the amount of $3,217.65. Culbertson

had a suspended license when he drove to the Michigan State Police Brighton Post on August 8th and asked to be fingerprinted. He was told he would have to make an appointment, to which Culbertson responded the order for his fingerprints was in relation to a suspended driver’s license.



After reportedly becoming agitated and leaving, a desk sergeant noticed Culbertson walking toward a motorcycle parked nearby. When the sergeant confronted him about his license status, Culbertson took off on foot, eventually running across Spencer Road and then all six lanes of I-96. The incident prompted a police search of the area that involved a helicopter and K-9 unit, though efforts to find him at that time were unsuccessful. Culbertson turned himself in a few days later.



He was charged with a second offense of driving while license suspended and resisting/obstructing police causing injury. Those charges were dismissed as part of a plea deal, which required Culbertson to plead guilty to attempting to resist and obstruct a police officer. (DK)

