Family Working To Locate Missing Fowlerville Teen

December 23, 2017

A Fowlerville teen believed to be a runaway has been missing for almost a month.



14-year-old Kailyn Perry-Hertzler has been missing since November 29th. The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office took the missing person report. Hertzler, who officials say has a history of running away, is described as a female with blonde hair and blue/green eyes, weighing 120 pounds and standing 5 foot 4. Family members told WHMI Hertzler is adopted and they believe she is with her biological family in Michigan, Florida, Indiana or Virginia, but they do not legally have custody of her.



The missing person flyer is attached and includes contact information for anyone who might have information on her whereabouts. (JM)