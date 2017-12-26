Police Say 18-Year-Old Fowlerville Man Dead From Self Inflicted Gunshot

December 26, 2017

A Livingston County man died Christmas Day from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.



The incident happened around 11:30pm last night at a home in the City of Howell and the 18-year-old Fowlerville man is not yet being identified by authorities. Howell Police Chief George Basar tells WHMI officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Tomkins on a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, he says officers discovered the 18-year-old deceased from a single gunshot wound to the head. Basar says preliminary investigation indicates it was self-inflicted but the investigation is continuing.



Several witnesses were present at the time of the shooting and further details are not being released. (JM)