Brighton Plaza To Undergo Facade Facelift

December 26, 2017

A façade improvement project is moving forward in the City of Brighton.



A site plan application was received for the Brighton Plaza located at the corner of Cross Street and Grand River. It houses Gus’s Carry Out restaurant, retail shops and a barber shop. The owners are proposing to redevelop the facade and create a more modern look and the Planning Commission reviewed plans earlier this month. Gus’s storefront was improved earlier this year and the plan is to continue that look across the building according to owner Julie Willett. She says efforts will be made to reduce disruption and noise to the tenants. Willett told the commission the Gus’s storefront goes straight up, so the windows and everything else is flush and the same would be done for the barber shop. Willett commented the building won’t look that much different, except there would be a flat face to hang signs versus an angled roof line.



It was noted that the Gus’s project did not go to site plan review. City staff said any façade improvements, other than minor alterations, are required to undergo site plan review by the planning commission. Since the whole building is being done, staff considered the project to be more than just a minor façade improvement. The site plan was ultimately approved and is not required to go before the City Council. Businesses are expected to remain open during construction. (JM)