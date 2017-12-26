Lyon Township Named Five-Star Community

Lyon Township was listed as a five-star community by eCities, which collected data on 277 communities across Michigan on factors including economic development, entrepreneurship, growth, and resident involvement.



Lyon Township officials say the municipality’s employers and Downtown Development Authority work hard to create an inviting atmosphere in order to attract and retain businesses to promote economic development. Officials say the region’s growth is also centered on the re-development of their downtown area and connecting old historic locations in the community with incoming businesses.



DDA and Economic Development Coordinator Christina Archer says some of Lyon Township’s assets include value-based land options located within smart zoning districts, a variety of development opportunities, and a high quality of life for employees. Archer says the goal is for “…companies to come, grow and stay in Lyon Township” and “to feel great about their decision to invest” there.



Officials at Lyon Township say they are honored to be listed by eCities as a 2017 five-star community. eCities benchmarks best practices that are used by communities throughout the state to make improvements to their own approach. The research group says understanding the best practices and utilizing those concepts across Michigan will have a positive impact on the state’s economic future.

