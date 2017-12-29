AAA Urging Safety Ahead Of News Year's Eve Holiday

December 29, 2017

Livingston County residents and motorists are being reminded to stay safe and drive drug and alcohol-free during the New Year holiday weekend.



Drunk driving continues to be a serious problem on roadways and is a factor in more than one-third of all traffic deaths. For those who do plan to drink, AAA Michigan urges them to take safety precautions in advance by designating a non-drinking driver, call a ride or stay with a friend.



AAA Michigan issues the “Great Pretenders Party Guide” as a digital publication to help party hosts plan festive holiday gatherings, which also includes tips on how to help reduce drinking and driving deaths and injuries. AAA Spokeswoman Susan Hiltz tells WHMI it offers various non-alcoholic options for those entertaining as well as recipes. For those who do indulge, she says make sure to find a designated driver or utilize a ride service. The digital guide is located through the link. (JM)