Stepped Up Drunk Driving Patrols Throughout Livingston County

December 30, 2017

Drive sober or get pulled over. It’s a familiar message but one that not everyone heeds and the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office will have stepped up patrols this weekend.



The Sheriff’s Office is among the many local law enforcement agencies that will have an increased focus on drunk driving to ensure everyone has a safe New Year’s Eve and coming year. Sheriff Mike Murphy tells WHMI they want everyone to safely ring in the New Year with good spirits, no accidents and no one getting hurt. For anyone that does overindulge and fails to line up a designated driver, Murphy says they would be more than happy to provide a lift for them. On the roads, he advises that people mind their own business and don’t get upset by other people’s driving habits to the extent it ends up in a road rage situation.



The Christmas and New Year’s Eve period can be one of the most deadly times of the year, as it is a high-risk time for alcohol and other drug-related crashes. It’s also a stressful time of year, so in addition to drunk driving incidents, many local law enforcement agencies are tied up with domestic situations and others involving mental health. (JM)