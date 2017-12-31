Upcoming Dinner Will Name Howell Chamber's Citizen of the Year

December 31, 2017

A community member who has made a significant contribution to the area will be honored at a yearly dinner held by the Howell Area Chamber of Commerce.



The decades-old tradition of naming a Citizen of the Year will take place on Thursday, January 25th. This will be the 61st annual dinner and award presentation celebrating Livingston County and its residents’ accomplishments. The tradition began in 1957 by honoring the famous Doc May and has continued with last year’s recipient being Patti Griffith.



Each year, the previous winners gather to select the citizen, keeping it a heavily-guarded secret until the night’s reveal. Griffith will present the award to her successor at the end of the evening. The dinner will be held at Cleary University’s Johnson Center in Genoa Township, starting at 6pm.



You’ll find additional details at the link below. (DK)