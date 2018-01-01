Fundraising Underway For OLHSA's Yearly Walk For Warmth

The recent frigid temperatures are a solid reminder that winter is here, which is why community members have begun raising money to help keep local neighbors and families warm.



The Oakland Livingston Human Service Agency’s yearly Walk for Warmth event is set for Saturday, February 24th, at the Hartland Educational Service Support Center. Participants in Livingston County’s indoor walk-a-thon raised over $80,000 last year, which was used to support area residents who are facing utility shut-off notices. Funding the emergency assistance will help keep those in need safe and warm in their homes this winter.



OLHSA has set a goal of $90,000 for the 28th annual event and fundraising is already underway. 100% of the proceeds will stay in the respective counties in which the money is raised. In addition to supporting a worthy cause, event organizers say Walk for Warmth is a fun way for the entire family to beat cabin fever and get in some exercise. Registration is now open and those who pre-register will receive a t-shirt. Volunteer opportunities and sponsorship details can be found at OLHSA’s website. Those who are unable to attend the event but still want to give can donate there as well. You’ll find a link below. Picture courtesy of OLHSA website. (DK)