Fowlerville Schools Planning To Bring $15.3M Bond Proposal Before Voters

January 1, 2018

Administration and the district’s Board of Education have been analyzing a recently completed facility assessment and discussing their options for financing renovations. Records from a December 19th Board meeting indicate the bond would include projects for every building in the district with a focus on bettering its environment, security, and efficiency.



Among the suggested projects are technology infrastructure upgrades, LED lighting, floor and furnace replacements, and video buzz-in door systems. Also proposed are improvements to the district’s athletic facilities, specifically its track, football field lighting, and the addition of press boxes.



At their most recent meeting, the district’ Board of Education authorized Superintendent Wayne Roedel to move forward in developing ballot language and obtaining approval from the state treasury. The board is expected to discuss the ballot language at their January 9th meeting. If approved, the next step would be to begin a community information campaign. (DK)