Flint Man Arrested After Fleeing Police In Highland Township

January 2, 2018

A Genesee County man was arrested last week after fleeing from police following an attempted car theft and hit and run incident in Highland Township.



Oakland County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the Mobil gas station on M-59, west of Milford Road, on the report of an attempted car theft early Friday morning. The 9-1-1 caller provided a description of the suspect and their last known direction of travel. Deputies checked the area for the suspect and located him in a parking lot of a nearby strip mall. When deputies approached the man, he fled on foot, running behind several of the businesses in the area. A deputy and his K-9 conducted a search for the suspect and found him hiding under several trees. He was then taken into custody.



Deputies say the 28-year-old Flint resident was not completely coherent and appeared to be under the influence of alcohol or narcotics. He was subsequently transported to Huron Valley Hospital for a medical clearance and a blood draw. He was also determined to be the responsible driver in a previously reported hit and run accident as well as wanted on several outstanding warrants from Genesee County. Once he was medically cleared, the suspect was lodged at the Oakland County Jail pending the issuance of criminal charges. Detectives are continuing with the investigation. (JK)