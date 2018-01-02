Sentencing Set Wednesday For Milford Woman Charged In Husband's Murder

January 2, 2018

Sentencing is set tomorrow for a Milford woman charged with the beating death of her husband.



60-year-old Yvonne Cortis pleaded guilty last month to charges of 2nd degree murder and killing/torturing an animal in Oakland County Circuit Court. The charges were filed following the death of 68-year-old Greg Cortis, who died from injuries sustained in the November 2015 crowbar attack. Police said Cortis admitted to beating her husband and dog to put "them out of their misery." Family members have said Cortis has a history of mental illness, although a mental exam determined she was competent to assist in her own defense.



Cortis was originally to have stood trial in October of 2016, but that was delayed so a judge could decide on the admissibility of statements Cortis made to police. The judge ultimately ruled that what Cortis told officers before she had been placed into a patrol car was voluntary and could be used at her trial, while everything she said while inside the car could not be admitted because she was then technically in custody and the statements were made prior to her being read her Miranda rights. Cortis, who has been held without bond since her arrest, faces up to life in prison when she is sentenced Wednesday. (JK)