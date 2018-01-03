Commissioners Parker, Dolan Named Chair & Vice Chair Of County Board

January 3, 2018

The Livingston County Board of Commissioners elected leadership positions for 2018 during Tuesday night’s meeting.



The election of officers is an annual occurrence. The board voted in favor of Commissioner Don Parker serving as chair and Commissioner Dennis Dolan as vice chair. They replace outgoing Chair Kate Lawrence and Vice-Chair Carol Griffith. Both Parker and Dolan have spent considerable time on the board. Parker was recently recognized for 15 years of service to the county, although not consecutive and Dolan has 16 years.



Parker is a Howell attorney and former Howell city councilman who was first elected to the county board in 2002. Parker told WHMI he views his time on the board as service, saying it’s been a real honor and privilege to serve alongside some great people while also serving constituents of the 5th district over the years and now as chair. Parker said he’s both honored and humbled but very excited because it’s a great board and Livingston County government has much to be proud of.



Parker says his objectives remain the same to continue providing great services in an efficient, cost-effective manner. Parker noted Livingston County has the lowest tax rate of all 83 counties in the state and is one of only a handful that holds the highest bond rating possible. He says the county has really been a success story and government has served residents well, which remains his goal moving forward.



Vice Chair Dolan said the new position is another opportunity and he’s excited, adding it’s a good feeling to have the support of the board and he hopes to live up to all expectations. Dolan told WHMI he’ll see what the year brings because as they go along, there are always things that come up or develop but he’s looking forward to the challenges, whatever they are. Dolan said some large projects coming up will be the new 911 center and a storage building for sheriff office. Those will be occupying the construction committee he serves on, which Dolan says he’s glad to be able to remain on and feels he brings a lot to the table.



In addition to the election of officers, commissioners also adopted a resolution establishing board rules and meeting dates for 2018. (JM)