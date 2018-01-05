Livingston County's November Jobless Rate Again Best In State

Livingston County is still number one when it comes jobless rate rankings.



Livingston County’s unemployment rate stood at 2.8% in November, a slight drop from 3% in October, and Livingston again ranks number one among all of Michigan’s 83 counties. The Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget reports that during November, unemployment rates moved downward throughout most of the state. Total employment and labor force levels increased in most regions over the month. The state says only two areas posted notable decreases, including the Detroit-Warren-Dearborn statistical area that includes Livingston County.



The Bureau of Labor Market Information & Strategic Initiatives says jobless rates in most regions in Michigan were up marginally since 2016; however unemployment rates throughout the state have been low since 2017. (JM)