Brighton OKs Contract for New Website Design, Maintenance

January 7, 2018

The Brighton City Council Thursday night approved a contract with Revized Software of Troy, MI, for up to $12,500, subject to review by the city attorney with a proper contract drawn up.



The basic cost of the web design service will be $9,000, plus a $2,400 annual hosting and maintenance fee. Geinzer says that websites have become more and more important in the technology and instant communications era. According to statistics, 93% of people who want information from the city get it via its website. Additionally, Geinzer says the city is going through the necessary steps in getting Redevelopment Ready Community certification, and an updated, more user-friendly website has been identified as a priority in that process. Revize offers unlimited monthly support in website management, which includes graphic design.



Geinzer says while Revize is not the cheapest web design service initially, it offers the least expensive annual hosting and fees and provides value added services that exceed those offered by the other two companies reviewed. Geinzer adds that Revize is a Michigan company and its staff will be available throughout the design process, which will also involve input from the community. (TT)