Gregory Man Admits To Sending Nude Photos To 13-Year-Old Girl

January 6, 2018

A local man who sent his nude pictures to an underage girl has entered a plea.



18-year-old Craig Allen Holland of Gregory appeared in Livingston County Circuit Court Friday, at which time he pleaded guilty to accosting a child for immoral purposes, using computers to commit a crime, and distributing obscene matter to children.



The charges stem from an alleged online relationship with a 13-year-old girl. Holland reportedly connected with the victim via Facebook. He then sent nude images of himself and convinced her to do the same. Court records indicate this occurred last December and the case was taken over by local authorities in March. Unadilla Township Police Chief Dave Russell says the girl’s mother became aware of the pictures after a friend of the girl brought it to her attention.



Holland pleaded under the Holmes Youthful Trainee Act, which will expunge his record if he successfully completes probation. He will be sentenced February 2nd. If Holland is not granted sentencing under the act, he is allowed to withdraw his plea. (DK)

