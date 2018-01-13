Man Sentenced In Indecent Exposure Case In New Hudson

January 13, 2018

A man has been sentenced in connection with an indecent exposure incident in New Hudson.



31-year-old Beau Jonathan MacNeill pleaded no contest to a single count of indecent exposure. He was sentenced in 52-1 District Court in Novi and ordered to serve 18 months of intensive probation with drug and alcohol testing, and complete five days of community service. He must attend intensive outpatient substance abuse counseling, an outpatient treatment program and mental health treatment with sex therapy. MacNeill is further not allowed to possess any pornography and cannot send any pictures out on social media.



The incident happened the afternoon of September 14th, when deputies with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Lyon Township substation were called out to the 58000 block of Grand River on a report of indecent exposure. Police said a school bus driver and a few other bus drivers who had gathered observed an individual standing naked in his door way, facing Grand River. One of the parties who witnessed the incident stated that they knew this individual from prior contacts at school. There were no minor children present during the incident.



Deputies knocked on the door but were unable to get MacNeill to answer the door. A deputy looked inside of the residence and observed him sitting on the couch, saying MacNeill then got up and ran into the bathroom. Deputies made repeated attempts to speak to MacNeill and were eventually successful when one noticed him outside working on his truck. He was later charged in the incident. (JM)