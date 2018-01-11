Northfield Township Land Preservation Committee Meeting Tonight

January 11, 2018

A committee focused on keeping the rural character of their township intact is holding their monthly meeting later this evening.



The Northfield Township Land Preservation Committee is holding their first meeting of 2018 tonight. The committee was formed in part as a response to township surveys from 1996 and 2010 that both revealed residents desire to save agricultural and natural areas.



Formed by the Board of Trustees last February, the committee has explored the means of saving high value lands by way of purchasing or transferring development rights, creating conservation easements, and developing information programs for landowners. This coming year they hope to work closely with the Northfield Township Planning Commission on desired ordinance changes. The committee also plans to attempt collaborations with groups like the Huron River Watershed Council who share similar core values around land preservation.



The meeting takes place tonight at 7pm at the Northfield Public Safety Building, located at 8350 Main Street.(MK)