Armed Robbery At Bank Of America In Genoa Twp.

January 11, 2018

An armed robbery was reported at a local bank this afternoon.



The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office confirmed an armed robbery took place at Bank of America, located at 3400 East Grand River, next to the Home Depot store. The bank is blocked off while various authorities investigate.



Investigators on scene told WHMI the suspect is a white male wearing a black hat, black jacket and dark gloves. He is described as being scruffy but clean shaven. The vehicle involved is a 1998 – 2002 maroon Chevy Venture minivan, said to be in clean condition for its age. Authorities advise the suspect could be armed and dangerous. (JM)